Heartland Votes

Missouri’s first ‘baby rescue box’ to be dedicated in St. Louis

Photo Courtesy: Monica Kelsey, Founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc.
Photo Courtesy: Monica Kelsey, Founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc.(Monica Kelsey, Founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc.)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. LOUIS (WGEM) - Missouri’s first Safe Haven Baby Box is scheduled to be installed and dedicated in St. Louis, according to State Representative Jim Murphy.

Rep. Murphy who sponsored the legislation allowing for Safe Haven Baby Boxes, which passed into law in 2021, stated the baby rescue box will be installed with a dedication ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8.

According to Rep. Murphy, he will be joined by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and other dignitaries for the dedication at the Mehlville Fire Protection District Station 2 at 5434 Telegraph Road.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after a public altercation at a business in Cape...
5 arrested after altercation on N. Sprigg Street
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Crews respond to apartment fire on Village Dr. in Cape Girardeau
Crews respond to apartment fire on Village Dr. in Cape Girardeau
Missouri passes fast track hiring
Missouri law fast tracks medical professional licensing
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming...
Crews respond to apartment fire on Village Dr. in Cape Girardeau
On Monday July 24 around 10:20 a.m., deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office found and...
Deputies arrest wanted man in Graves Co.; found with meth, other drugs
Some roads in western Kentucky were closed or blocked on Monday afternoon, July 24 after storms...
Some roads closed, blocked in western Ky. following Monday storms