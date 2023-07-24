Mayfield man sentenced for meth distribution

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Mayfield, Kentucky, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on February 22, 2022, in Graves County, Ky., 37-year-old DeAnthony Noonan, was found to be in possession of more than 500 grams of a methamphetamine mixture, with the intent to distribute.

Noonan was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, for possession with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a meth mixture. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the DEA Paducah post of duty, the McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock, Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted this case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.