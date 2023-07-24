Heartland Votes

Mayfield man sentenced for meth distribution

A man from Mayfield, Kentucky, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with...
A man from Mayfield, Kentucky, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. (Source: Gray News)((Source: Gray News))
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Mayfield, Kentucky, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on February 22, 2022, in Graves County, Ky., 37-year-old DeAnthony Noonan, was found to be in possession of more than 500 grams of a methamphetamine mixture, with the intent to distribute.

Noonan was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, for possession with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a meth mixture. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the DEA Paducah post of duty, the McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock, Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted this case.

