Jackson resident wins national Wings Etc. fishing boat giveaway

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Darrell Gibson from Jackson is the new owner of a fishing boat after winning the Wings Etc. Bass Boat Sweepstakes.

Gibson was the lucky winner from over 65,000 entries.

Darrell Gibson on winning Wings Etc. boat giveaway

Wings Etc. is a national restaurant chain with locations across the U.S. Anyone with a permanent residence in their home state was eligible to enter the giveaway.

“We really dug into our customer base...people who fish and hunt and boat and camp,” said Wings Etc. Chief Marketing Officer David Ponce. “This year instead of giving away tickets to games or things like that, why not do some things that reinforce the sports lifestyles that we all love.”

When Gibson was selected, Ponce contacted Joe and Michelle Hobbs, Wings Etc. franchise owners including the Jackson location, to inform them and set up the official giveaway meeting with Gibson.

Ponce says Joe and Michelle Hobbs are a great representation of “really growing roots and helping others in the community.” That combined with Gibson being the winner of the Sweepstakes as a local lifetime fisherman “seemed almost a little too good to be true.”

However, it was reality, and Gibson has already made his first catch on the boat:

Gibson displays the first fish he caught while on the new boat he won in the Wings Etc. Bass Boat Sweepstakes. (Jess Todd, KFVS)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.