Heartland Votes

Jackson resident wins national Wings Etc. fishing boat giveaway

Jackson resident wins Wings Etc. boat giveaway
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Darrell Gibson from Jackson is the new owner of a fishing boat after winning the Wings Etc. Bass Boat Sweepstakes.

Gibson was the lucky winner from over 65,000 entries.

Darrell Gibson on winning Wings Etc. boat giveaway

Wings Etc. is a national restaurant chain with locations across the U.S. Anyone with a permanent residence in their home state was eligible to enter the giveaway.

“We really dug into our customer base...people who fish and hunt and boat and camp,” said Wings Etc. Chief Marketing Officer David Ponce. “This year instead of giving away tickets to games or things like that, why not do some things that reinforce the sports lifestyles that we all love.”

When Gibson was selected, Ponce contacted Joe and Michelle Hobbs, Wings Etc. franchise owners including the Jackson location, to inform them and set up the official giveaway meeting with Gibson.

Ponce says Joe and Michelle Hobbs are a great representation of “really growing roots and helping others in the community.” That combined with Gibson being the winner of the Sweepstakes as a local lifetime fisherman “seemed almost a little too good to be true.”

However, it was reality, and Gibson has already made his first catch on the boat:

Gibson displays the first fish he caught while on the new boat he won in the Wings Etc. Bass...
Gibson displays the first fish he caught while on the new boat he won in the Wings Etc. Bass Boat Sweepstakes.(Jess Todd, KFVS)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search efforts
Police confirm 8-year-old dead after drowning
The motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 51 when it ran off the left side of the road and...
78-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Bollinger County
The accident occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected....
Two injured in Stoddard County car accident
A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

Darrell Gibson on winning Wings Etc. boat giveaway
Darrell Gibson on winning Wings Etc. boat giveaway
Fan of the Week: Twisted Cat Tournament winners: John Jamison and Kevin Parks
Fan of the Week: Twisted Cat Tournament winners: John Jamison and Kevin Parks
Jackson resident wins Wings Etc. boat giveaway
Jackson resident wins Wings Etc. boat giveaway
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 7/23/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 7/23/23