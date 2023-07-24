Heartland Votes

Heat and humidity on the rise

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 7/24
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, after a gorgeous weekend the Heartland saw some active weather today. The chance for a few more isolated showers and storms are possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday tracking an isolated chance for showers throughout the day. The main story this week, is the humidity and hot temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures are gradually going to increase into the upper 90s by the end of the week with evening low temperatures staying the 70s. Winds from the SW are going to bring plenty of moisture from the gulf, making that humidity feel quite sticky outside to end the month of July.

