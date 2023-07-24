Hayti man recently diagnosed with dementia reported missing

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Hayti man.

According to Hayti Police, 58-year-old Rodney R. Heathcock has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, July 18.

Police said Heathcock was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia.

Neighbors mentioned Heathcock maybe going somewhere in Arkansas, but family is not aware of anyone in Arkansas he would be going to see.

Police said the missing man does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

Anyone who has seen Heathcock or know of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Pemiscot County Sherriff’s Office at 573-333-4101.

