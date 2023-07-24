Heartland Votes

Good Samaritan Ministries playing music in Alto Pass to raise money

Good Samaritan Ministries raised thousands of dollars for those in need all across the Heartland
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Helping the community through music and action is just what Kevin Lucas and the Good Samaritan Ministries are doing.

Performing on July 23 at the Alto Pass Vineyards, Lucas raised more money for the organization to help those in need by playing different percussion instruments throughout the day.

Kevin Lucas said that his reason to play for a cause stems from times that he struggled himself.

“Years ago, I used to be nearly homeless when I was just starting out as a musician and it got really bad at times,” Lucas said. “I remember how that was and I’m having some success in the music industry now but I will never forget what that felt like.”

The organization raised thousands of dollars for those in need all across the Heartland.

