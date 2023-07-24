First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Shaping up to be a pretty ‘summer-y’ week for us, with rather hot and humid conditions, along with small chances of thunderstorms. As a broad upper ridge builds over the middle of the country, we’ll have above average temps…with highs gradually warming into mid 90s as the ground dries out again. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, but with our quiet pattern no major triggers are expected this week. We are outlooked with a marginal (level 1) risk of severe today, as any isolated storms could produce briefly strong wind gusts.

Looking toward the weekend, models are showing a buckle in the jetstream, allowing for a weak cold front about Saturday. If this verifies, it would likely result in a better chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, followed by slightly less steamy conditions for a day or two.

