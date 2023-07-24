First Alert: Hot & steamy day with isolated storms possible

(KFVS) - This week is looking rather hot and humid with small chances for thunderstorms.

We’ll have above average temperatures with highs in the mid 90s.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible, but conditions should remain calm.

Today there is a slight risk for severe storms.

The Heartland is under a threat level 1 out of 5 for isolated severe storms.

Brief strong wind gusts are the primary threat.

Looking ahead to the weekend, models show a weak cold front arriving about Saturday.

If this verifies, thunderstorms would be possible Saturday, followed by slightly less steamy conditions for a day or two.

