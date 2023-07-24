Heartland Votes

A few summertime storms this afternoon

By Madeline Parker
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
It’s going to be a very summer-y week for the Heartland, with hot and humid conditions. There’s a midlevel disturbance moving through, that has produced a few thunderstorms already, but could continue throughout the afternoon. These isolated storms could produce some gusty winds, and the entire region is outlooked at a marginal risk for severe weather today. Temperatures today will be hot and in the low 90s, and Tuesday will start off in the low 70s, and warm up once again to the low 90s, as well as the chance for isolated thunderstorms.

The end of the week warms up even more, getting into the upper 90s. There’s a chance for some storms this weekend, thanks to some instability. However, confidence for this currently low.

