Farmington, Mo. man arrested for child porn charges

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, for possessing and promoting child pornography.

In June of 2023, investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control/Digital Forensics Investigations Unit were contacted by members of the Indiana State Police, regarding a child pornography investigation involving 31-year-old Stephen Earl Raymond Marez.

According to a release from MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, on Tuesday, July 13, MSHP Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Marez for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers questioned Marez and seized his cell phone. Based on information provided by Indiana State Police, investigators executed a search warrant for the cell phone and discovered video files of child porn.

On July 19, Marez was formally charged with one count of promoting child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography, by the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney. He is currently being held in the St. Francois County jail, on a $200,000 bond.

