Crews responding to report of storm damage on Highway O in Scott Co.; 1 injured

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are responding to a report of storm damage at a home on Highway O Monday afternoon, July 24.

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, there is one confirmed injury.

This is on Highway O near Diehlstadt.

As of 3 p.m., SEMO Electric Cooperative reported about 42 customers without power in the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for Scott County, Mo. It expired at 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.