Crews responding to report of storm damage on Highway O in Scott Co.; 1 injured
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are responding to a report of storm damage at a home on Highway O Monday afternoon, July 24.
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, there is one confirmed injury.
This is on Highway O near Diehlstadt.
As of 3 p.m., SEMO Electric Cooperative reported about 42 customers without power in the area.
A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for Scott County, Mo. It expired at 2:45 p.m.
