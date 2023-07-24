Heartland Votes

Crews responding to report of storm damage on Highway O in Scott Co.; 1 injured

This photo was taken Monday afternoon at the Autry Morlan GM building in Miner, Mo.
This photo was taken Monday afternoon at the Autry Morlan GM building in Miner, Mo.(Scott Martin/Burst)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are responding to a report of storm damage at a home on Highway O Monday afternoon, July 24.

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, there is one confirmed injury.

This is on Highway O near Diehlstadt.

As of 3 p.m., SEMO Electric Cooperative reported about 42 customers without power in the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for Scott County, Mo. It expired at 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Four people were taken to three different hospitals following a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin...
4 injured in Dunklin County crash.
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
Today in Cape Girardeau, an annual fishing tournament took place and it was the battle of the...
Twisted Cat Outdoors fishing tournament held in Cape Girardeau
The motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 51 when it ran off the left side of the road and...
78-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Bollinger County

Latest News

Police say four juveniles were caught on camera trying to open car doors in the Rowlandtown area.
Paducah police: Juveniles caught on video trying to open car doors
Three juveniles are facing charges after police began investigating an alleged drug deal...
3 juveniles facing charges after alleged drug deal in Paducah
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Scammers are taking advantage of AI's ability to mimic human speech.
Scammers using AI | Sydney Waters with the BBB