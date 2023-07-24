Heartland Votes

City of Marion continues economic development on south side of Route 13

The city of Marion continues their economic development on the southside of Route 13.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Several new restaurants are coming to one Heartland city as they see an uptick in new development on the south side of Route 13.

Years of planning is starting to pay off.

A handful of years ago, the plot of land on Joseph Cannon Way sat empty, but fast forward to now, more than five businesses are calling this area home.

“It’s an entirely different city today than it was back in 1979. It’s grown,” said Jim Ellis, a Marion resident.

Ellis has been a Marion resident since 1979. He said all of the changes on the city’s west side, south of Route 13, is a good thing.

“Marion is progressing. You can go to the other cities around here and I don’t believe you’ll find as progressive as Marion and Marion has worked at it. Not just in the recent years, they have for a long time,” said Ellis.

The city of Marion’s chief of staff, Cody Moake, said besides Olive Garden, a new Dunkin Donuts, Chipotle, Take 5 and 7 Brew are all coming to the area.

“If you look at Marion maybe from a 30,000 view that was kind of the last area yet to develop, right? We started getting closer to our boundary lines, our city limit lines on the west side there and there’s not a whole lot of development space left, so that was kind of a corner spot very visible from 13,” said Moake.

Moake said more businesses in the near future will also call this corridor home. However, he said the new companies coming to town is an exciting thing for those visiting and living in the community.

“We really just see it as an opportunity to provide more options to our residents and visitors alike and so that’s exactly what we’re here to do,” Moake continued.

Ellis said the current leadership in Marion needs to keep this train moving in the direction it’s going.

“I think they’re heading in the right direction. And if they just keep up the good work I think they’ll do fine,” said Ellis.

Moake said Olive Garden is expected to open in the fall. He said Take 5 and 7 Brew may open within a month.

He added there’s more development sites being made and presented, but no users yet in mind.

