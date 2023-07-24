Cape Girardeau woman helps clean up community garden

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cleaning up gardens one trimmer at a time, that’s what one Cape Girardeau citizen enjoys doing.

If you’ve driven by the May Greene Garden at the corner of Fountain and Themis Streets recently, you’ve probably noticed how overgrown it’s gotten.

That’s why the president of the Ozark Trail Association, Kathie Brennan, is stepping in to help.

She said she enjoys spending her time helping clean up the community.

“A lot of people say, ‘well, why would you give your time?’ Well, if I don’t have the money, I’d rather give my time and time is just as valuable as your money,” she told us. “When somebody says, ‘oh, I can’t come out and do something,’ then it’s like, well, make a donation, but if people have time to come out and give back then that’s what we need.”

Brennan said she’ll return to the garden on Tuesday morning, July 25 if it’s not finished on Monday.

