Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau County History Center hosts historic lecture series

In Jackson, history buffs from all across the Heartland got a chance to learn a little more about American history.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - In Jackson, history buffs from all across the Heartland got a chance to learn a little more about American history.

On July 23, the Cape Girardeau County History Center hosted a program titled African American Women: Before, During and After the Civil War.

Carla Jordan is Director of the Historical Society. Jordan said they have a brand new exhibit that tells of over 60 African American men from Cape Girardeau County who fought in the Civil War.

“We have brand new exhibit that finally names the 64 men from Cape Girardeau County who served in the African American Union Troops in the Civil War,” Jordan said. “But what about their wives, what about their daughters, what about their mothers, what about their sisters? We know their names so why aren’t we researching them?”

This event was part of the State of Missouri’s Historical Society Speakers Bureau.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search efforts
Police confirm 8-year-old dead after drowning
The motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 51 when it ran off the left side of the road and...
78-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Bollinger County
The accident occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected....
Two injured in Stoddard County car accident
A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

Good Samaritan Ministries raised thousands of dollars for those in need all across the Heartland
Good Samaritan Ministries playing music in Alto Pass to raise money
Not including the driver, there were three occupants in one of the vehicles, all being...
Four people taken to hospital after crash in Dunklin County
Dozens of people gathered this afternoon in St. Louis to remember the lives lost 50 years ago...
Ozark Airlines Flight 809: Fiftieth anniversary ceremony
Four people were taken to three different hospitals following a two vehicle crash that occurred...
4 injured in Dunklin County wreck