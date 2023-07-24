Cape Girardeau County History Center hosts historic lecture series

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - In Jackson, history buffs from all across the Heartland got a chance to learn a little more about American history.

On July 23, the Cape Girardeau County History Center hosted a program titled African American Women: Before, During and After the Civil War.

Carla Jordan is Director of the Historical Society. Jordan said they have a brand new exhibit that tells of over 60 African American men from Cape Girardeau County who fought in the Civil War.

“We have brand new exhibit that finally names the 64 men from Cape Girardeau County who served in the African American Union Troops in the Civil War,” Jordan said. “But what about their wives, what about their daughters, what about their mothers, what about their sisters? We know their names so why aren’t we researching them?”

This event was part of the State of Missouri’s Historical Society Speakers Bureau.

