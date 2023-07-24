5 arrested after altercation on N. Sprigg Street

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after a public altercation at a business in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on July 23 around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the 1100-Block of N. Sprigg Street for a reported disturbance. When the officers arrived at the scene, they saw two women actively fighting each other in the parking lot of a business, surrounded by several other individuals.

One officer attempted to separate the two women, 24-year-old Keliah Miles and 26-year-old Maishael Miles both of Cape Girardeau, but was unsuccessful. The officer then deployed a Taser cartridge to Maishael’s right bicep, causing her to release Keliah. Then the officer attempted to place Maishael in handcuffs, but she pulled away.

After failing to gain control of Maishael using a drive stun, the officer stepped away from Maishael and advised her multiple times to place her hands behind her back. She refused to follow the commands, so the officer deployed a second Taser cartridge, striking Maishael and successfully placing her into handcuffs.

At the same time, another officer was able to place Keliah in handcuffs.

Both women were taken into custody and each issued two criminal summonses for resisting arrest and affray.

According to the release, shortly after both women were detained, several other individuals began approaching the officers. The officers instructed them to get in their vehicles and leave the property at the request of the business, but they refused.

One of the individuals, 39-year-old Latoya Parker from Cape Girardeau, approached the officers, and they advised her to get back in her vehicle and leave the area. Parker remained outside of her vehicle yelling at the officers, refusing to leave the property.

After an officer attempted to detain Parker for failing to disperse, she began pulling away. Another officer then tased Parker, who was assisted to the ground. While on the ground, Parker refused to place her hands behind her back and was drive stunned so officers could gain control of her hands.

Parker was taken into custody and issued two criminal summonses for resisting arrest and first-degree trespass.

Two other individuals, 25-year-old Jaysean Owens of Sikeston, Mo., and 23-year-old Brian Schumer of Cape Girardeau, were taken into custody and each issued two criminal summonses for resisting arrest and first-degree trespass.

According to the release, four of the individuals were transported to the Cape Girardeau Police Dept. where they were booked, issued summonses with a court date and released.

Maishael Miles remains in custody for an outstanding warrant from another agency along with a warrant from an unrelated incident through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

