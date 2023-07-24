Heartland Votes

3 juveniles facing charges after alleged drug deal in Paducah

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are facing charges after an alleged drug deal.

A 14 year old was cited for driving with no operator’s license and possession of marijuana.

A 17 year old was taken into custody on charges of receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, firearm enhancement), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on a juvenile pick-up order charging him with failure to appear.

A 16 year old was cited for second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) and possession of marijuana.

According to Paducah police, the three juveniles, one of them in possession of a stolen handgun, were arrested after police were notified of a drug deal on Saturday, July 22 around 10 p.m. outside Anderson Court apartments on North 7th Street.

Descriptions of the “sellers” and the vehicle in which the “buyer” left in were given to police.

One officer stopped the vehicle on 12th Street and found a 14 year old driving it.

Police say the driver admitted he had marijuana concealed in his pants. Officers found about an ounce of marijuana, cited the driver and released him to his mother.

According to police, three passengers in the vehicle, ages 15, 11 and 12, were released to their guardians.

At the same time, other officers responded to Anderson Court when they found the two teens accused of selling marijuana to the 14 year old. The two ran through the apartment complex.

The 17 year old was caught and police say they found scales commonly used to weigh drugs, two cell phones and $600 cash on him. Along the path he ran, police say they found three separate bags of marijuana, as well as a Smith & Wesson 9mm.

A computer check showed the handgun was reported stolen in April by a Lone Oak-area resident.

According to police, they also found marijuana underneath a car the 17 year old was sitting next to when they arrived.

The 17 year old was taken into custody and booked into the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

The second suspect who ran was detained after he came out of an apartment at the complex. He was cited and released to his mother.

