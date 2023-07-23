Williamson Co. man arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of meth in vehicle

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Williamson County man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of the man possessing meth.

On July 23 around 12:39 a.m., Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Power Plant Road.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, the driver was identified as Randal Hamilton. While speaking with Hamilton, Deputies observed drug paraphernalia in plain view within the vehicle.

Further investigation resulted in the discovery of a substance that was located in the vehicle, later field testing positive for Methamphetamine. Hamilton was arrested and cited for Possession of Methamphetamine and Driving Without Lights When Required.

Hamilton was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

