Heartland Votes

Weekend shootings leave at least 6 dead, 20 others wounded in Chicago

FILE - Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes.
FILE - Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Six people have died and at least 20 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

A shooting early Saturday in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood killed one man and wounded four other men, police said.

Three people, including two women, were shot Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side when gunfire rang out from an alley at a group of people.

A man was found shot inside an overturned vehicle around 1:25 a.m. Sunday. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot Friday night, also on the city’s South Side.

Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes. Forty people were shot, four fatally, across Chicago over the July 14 weekend, according to WLS-TV.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 51 when it ran off the left side of the road and...
Fatal motorcycle accident in Bollinger County
The accident occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected....
Two injured in Stoddard County car accident
A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
Paducah police say a search of the vehicle revealed numerous used needles in the front...
3 people facing multiple charges after police find them asleep in stolen car
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness

Latest News

United States' Brian Harman plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third day of the...
Brian Harman wins the British Open for first major title
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.
Search efforts
Police confirm 8-year-old dead after drowning
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks, injuring eight people