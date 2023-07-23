Heartland Votes

Southern Illinois Made Expo held in Marion

By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 100 vendors were present at the expo gathering today for the Southern Illinois Made Expo.

Held on July 22 at the Pavilion in Marion, the event was held to raise money for the Veterans Equine Therapeutic Services.

Illinois Senator Dale Fowler attended the annual event. He said that he loves going to the expo.

“To see everyone here today, you know and support and especially throughout the years. We just love the expo,” Fowler said.

The event will be held again on Sunday, July 23 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pavilion.

