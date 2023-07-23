Possible isolated storms tonight, small chances of rain through the week

It’s a mostly sunny Sunday, Heartland, but there’s a chance for some scattered showers, to possible isolated storms. There is a marginal risk for storms for Reynolds and Carter counties and parts of Wayne, Ripley, Wayne, and Madison counties in southeast Missouri. For a majority of the Heartland, it is expected to be partly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping down to the upper 60s. Tomorrow, Monday, the marginal risk expands to the entire Heartland. There is enough convergence in the atmosphere to spark a few storms, but there isn’t a lot of low level moisture. Highs for Monday will be in the low 90s and most people will see mostly sunny skies.

The rest of the week continues with the pattern of very low chances of rain and low 90 degree temperatures. Those who don’t see rain should expect some mostly sunny skies.

