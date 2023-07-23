Heartland Votes

Police confirm 8-year-old dead after drowning

Search efforts
Search efforts(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 8-year-old boy died after drowning Saturday afternoon.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department Layton Boyster went swimming Saturday with friends in an area of the St. Francis River, also known as Cottonwood Point at St. Francis.

The Department received a call around 4:04 pm stating that Boyster had gone underwater and did not come back up.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene to help with the search for Boyster. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Game and Fish Officers, Missouri Department of Conservation Officers, Arkansas State Police, Clay County Emergency Task Force, and Clay County Coroner were all called to the scene.

Search efforts
Search efforts(KAIT)

He was found at 8:26 pm Saturday.

He was a student at Piggott Elementary School. The school released a statement on social media regarding his death.

“It is with heavy hearts that we report that we have lost a young Mohawk tonight. Please keep the Boyster family of St. Francis in your thoughts and prayers as they lost their beloved son, Layton. Layton would have been a third-grade student at Piggott Elementary.”

Piggott ELementary School

The school offered counseling services to anyone who needs it. They can reach out to the Piggott School District Monday through Thursday next week during school hours.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 51 when it ran off the left side of the road and...
Fatal motorcycle accident in Bollinger County
The accident occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected....
Two injured in Stoddard County car accident
A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
Paducah police say a search of the vehicle revealed numerous used needles in the front...
3 people facing multiple charges after police find them asleep in stolen car
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness

Latest News

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks, injuring eight people
A man from Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested early Sunday morning after deputies with the...
Paducah man arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
The suspect of a motorcycle theft who led authorities on an early morning chase in Marshall...
Motorcycle theft suspect arrested after leading authorities on chase
Dr. Shannon talks about validating your own feelings.
Dr. Shannon answers the Heartland’s mental health questions