Paducah man arrested for drug charges after traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested early Sunday morning after deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, around 2:36 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, deputies stopped a 2004 Dodge pickup truck and found the driver, 47-year-old Charles Meeks, was in possession of crystal methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.

Meeks was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail for charges of rear license not illuminated, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

