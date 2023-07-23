Heartland Votes

Motorcycle theft suspect arrested after leading authorities on chase

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The suspect of a motorcycle theft who led authorities on an early morning chase in Marshall County, Kentucky, has been found and taken into custody.

According to the Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in pursuit of a suspect riding a stolen motorcycle early Sunday morning July 23, in the area of York Cemetery Road and Brewers Highway.

The suspect drove off the roadway into a cornfield, wrecking the motorcycle in the process. He then fled on foot on York Cemetery Rd. and Wilkins Rd.

Deputies were in the area searching for the suspect for several hours, but eventually located the suspect with assistance from Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office and Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office.

