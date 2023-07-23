Heartland Votes

Mayfield woman injured after car accident left in vehicle in a ditch line

56-year-old Winnie Davis was transported to a local hospital for treatment after she received...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was taken to the hospital after Deputies located her vehicle in a ditch line in Mayfield.

Around 3:09 p.m. on July 23, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6705 State Route 131 in Mayfield. Upon arrival, Deputies located a silver Nissan Altima in a ditch line resting on a concrete culvert.

The driver was identified 56-year-old Winnie Davis of Mayfield. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Davis said she was traveling north on State Route 131 when she dropped off the roadway and overcorrected. This then caused her to exit the roadway and cross two culverts.

Davis was transported to a local hospital for treatment after she received minor non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident.

