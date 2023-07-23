Heartland Votes

KCFD responds to early morning cave fire

The Kansas City Fire Department is unsure how a fire got started in a cave early Sunday morning.
The Kansas City Fire Department is unsure how a fire got started in a cave early Sunday morning.
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department is unsure how a fire started in a cave early Sunday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., KCFD reported a fire located 20-30 yards inside the cave at 23rd Street and Television Place.

Fire crews attempted to combat the flames from inside but were evacuated when large chunks of concrete began to fall. They resumed “a defensive operation” from the outside and were able to put out the fire.

The cave reportedly houses a gun range or may have at one time.

KCFD is investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The entrance of the cave as crews worked to put out the flames.
The entrance of the cave as crews worked to put out the flames.(Kansas City Fire Department)

