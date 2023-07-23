Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois to host 5th annual United We Lead Gala

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the 5th annual United We Lead Gala on Saturday, September 9, at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Ill.

This year’s United We Lead Gala, themed “Lead The Way,” will feature a dinner, silent and live auctions along with testimonials from some Girl Scouts. Guests will also be entertained by jazz musician Mel Goot.

Individual tickets are $100, and guests also have the option of purchasing a table of 8 seats for $750.

The gala brings together people who all want to make a difference in the lives of the Girl Scouts. Two of those people, Rick and Diane Siemer, will be honored at the event with the Distinguished Community Leader Award. The Siemer’s have been an integral part of Girl Scouting in southern Illinois for nearly 35 years.

“Rick and Diane are beyond deserving of the Distinguished Community Leader Award,” said Director of Development Heidi Koehl Weaver. “Their generosity–both in time and treasure–has been instrumental in building girls of courage, confidence and character...”

For more information about the event, visit gsofsi.org/gala.

