Heartland Votes

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois to host 5th annual United We Lead Gala

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the 5th annual United We Lead Gala on Saturday,...
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the 5th annual United We Lead Gala on Saturday, September 9, at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Ill.(WJHG)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the 5th annual United We Lead Gala on Saturday, September 9, at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Ill.

This year’s United We Lead Gala, themed “Lead The Way,” will feature a dinner, silent and live auctions along with testimonials from some Girl Scouts. Guests will also be entertained by jazz musician Mel Goot.

Individual tickets are $100, and guests also have the option of purchasing a table of 8 seats for $750.

The gala brings together people who all want to make a difference in the lives of the Girl Scouts. Two of those people, Rick and Diane Siemer, will be honored at the event with the Distinguished Community Leader Award. The Siemer’s have been an integral part of Girl Scouting in southern Illinois for nearly 35 years.

“Rick and Diane are beyond deserving of the Distinguished Community Leader Award,” said Director of Development Heidi Koehl Weaver. “Their generosity–both in time and treasure–has been instrumental in building girls of courage, confidence and character...”

For more information about the event, visit gsofsi.org/gala.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 51 when it ran off the left side of the road and...
78-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Bollinger County
The accident occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected....
Two injured in Stoddard County car accident
A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
Paducah police say a search of the vehicle revealed numerous used needles in the front...
3 people facing multiple charges after police find them asleep in stolen car
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness