Four people taken to hospital after crash in Dunklin County

CARDWELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people were taken to three different hospitals following a two vehicle crash that occurred in Dunklin County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred around 5:43 p.m. on July 22. The crash took place on US 412 in Cardwell, Mo.

According to the crash report, the driver of vehicle one was identified as 38-year-old Eduardo Flores-Herrandez of Horn Lake, Mississippi. Flores-Herrandez was making a left turn and failed to yield for vehicle two, driven by 69-year-old Judy Vaughn of Cardwell.

Vaughn had three occupants in her car, all being 13-years-old. Two of the juveniles received minor injuries, while Vaughn and the other juvenile received serious injuries.

Two of the juveniles were transported to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas; the other juveniles was transported to Arkansas Methodist in Paragould; and Vaughn was transported to Region One Health in Memphis, Tennessee.

No one involved the accident were wearing safety devices.

