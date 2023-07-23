Heartland Votes

Fishing tournament held in Cape Girardeau

Today in Cape Girardeau, an annual fishing tournament took place and it was the battle of the biggest catch.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today in Cape Girardeau, an annual fishing tournament took place and it was the battle of the biggest catch.

Held this year on July 22, the event has grown over the years with this being the biggest turnout with 63 teams present.

Alex Nagy is the tournament director. Nagy said his experience with his friends is how he was reeled in to competitive fishing.

“A friend of mine took me out one night and I caught a big fish and that kind of changed my life from then on out,” Nagy said. “Now I run a tournament trail and work for SeaArk boats and it’s been a blast. It’s fun to go out on the water and catch big fish and like I said, you never know what you’re going to catch on the other end of that line.”

The tournament will be back in the Heartland in Caruthersville on August 19.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
Zachary Stark, 25 of Qulin, Mo., is accused of robbing the Southern Bank in Qulin on Thursday...
Police identify suspect accused of robbing bank in Qulin, Mo.
Paducah police say a search of the vehicle revealed numerous used needles in the front...
3 people facing multiple charges after police find them asleep in stolen car
Southeast Missouri Pets says it’s at capacity and is giving away older dogs for free.
Cape Girardeau animal shelter at capacity, giving away some dogs free

Latest News

More than 100 vendors were present at the expo gathering today for the Southern Illinois Made...
Southern Illinois Made Expo held in Marion
More than 100 vendors were present at the expo gathering today for the Southern Illinois Made...
Southern Illinois Made Expo
Today in Cape Girardeau, an annual fishing tournament took place and it was the battle of the...
Cape Girardeau Fishing Tournament
Those attending the event are invited to bring seasonal harvest items. They can be from a...
Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance to hold public Lughnasadh harvest celebration