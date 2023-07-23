Fishing tournament held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today in Cape Girardeau, an annual fishing tournament took place and it was the battle of the biggest catch.

Held this year on July 22, the event has grown over the years with this being the biggest turnout with 63 teams present.

Alex Nagy is the tournament director. Nagy said his experience with his friends is how he was reeled in to competitive fishing.

“A friend of mine took me out one night and I caught a big fish and that kind of changed my life from then on out,” Nagy said. “Now I run a tournament trail and work for SeaArk boats and it’s been a blast. It’s fun to go out on the water and catch big fish and like I said, you never know what you’re going to catch on the other end of that line.”

The tournament will be back in the Heartland in Caruthersville on August 19.

