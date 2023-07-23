First Alert: Mostly dry, clear conditions for Sunday; tracking overnight weather system

(KFVS) - It’s another nice, clear morning here in the Heartland, but we are tracking a small weather system moving in tonight.

For today, we are starting off with dry conditions and clear skies. This afternoon, there is a chance of a couple pop-up, isolated showers in some areas. However, most places will stay dry, with temperatures in the upper 80s throughout the day.

A small weather system will start into our northern counties around 10 p.m., moving through the Heartland overnight. As the system moves south, there is a stronger chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms, but conditions are not expected to be severe.

Monday morning, skies will clear up from the overnight rain. You can expect dry conditions most of the day with some clouds lingering in a few places. Temps will be in the low 90s.

