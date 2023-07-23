Ending the weekend with mostly dry conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday heartland starting your morning off with mostly dry conditions. A few popup showers have been spotted on radar, but everything is staying fairly nice as we continue into our day. There is a 20% chance of rain after 1pm but the rain impact will stay low. Temperatures started off in the upper 60s and will quickly warm up today, making their way into the upper 80s for most of the area.

Monday is looking drier with highs in the low 90s.

