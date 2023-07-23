Heartland Votes

Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks, injuring eight people

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Eight people have been injured, and the driver has been arrested after their boat hit land and crashed into a house at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the boat carrying eight people hit the ground, and a house then overturned, throwing all passengers and the driver out.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks. According to the MSHP Troop F Twitter account, troopers used a drone to help reconstruct the crash during their investigation.

The driver of the boat has been arrested on charges of boating while intoxicated causing serious physical injury and physical injury. He has not been formally charged.

Six of the eight people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and two had moderate injuries. The youngest person is 21 years old. None of the people involved were from Missouri.

