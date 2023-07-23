Heartland Votes

Cape Catfish face ambidextrous pitcher on Normal Cornbelters

Catfish defeat Cornbelters 8-4
Normal Cornbelters vs Cape Catfish
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 22, 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Wildwood, Mo. native PJ Rogan made his first start of the Prospect League season for the Normal Cornbelters on Saturday against the Catfish.

Rogan is ambidextrous, able to throw equally as effective with both his left and right arms depending on the batter he is facing.

It was a new challenge for the Catfish. Even with over 50 years of baseball experience at all levels, manager Scott Little had never faced a pitcher with Rogan’s ability before Saturday.

Cape Catfish facing ambidextrous pitcher vs normal tonight

Rogan threw 6.1 innings including two strikeouts. However, the Catfish bats were able to overcome the challenge.

Cape scored in each of the first three innings to take a 4-0.

Normal struck back with four runs in the seventh inning to tie the game, but the Catfish answered with four of their own in the bottom of the eighth to seal the win, 8-4.

