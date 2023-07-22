Heartland Votes

Zookeepers thought this gorilla was male until it gave birth to a baby

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's gorilla family recently welcomed a baby ... a birth that was...
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's gorilla family recently welcomed a baby ... a birth that was unexpected.(Ohio Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) - Zookeepers in Ohio say they got a surprise Thursday when a gorilla they thought was a male suddenly started giving birth.

According to the Ohio Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, an 8-year-old gorilla named Sully became a mother for the first time.

So, what could have led to the gender mix-up?

Officials said veterinarians at the zoo where Sully was born took a hands-off approach with their care as she was a healthy baby being cared for by her mother.

And when she came to the Columbus Zoo she was identified as a male.

The animal care team said Sully has been in good health over the years and they haven’t needed to perform any medical interventions or inspect her too closely.

The team also said that it’s hard to tell the sex of younger gorillas until they reach age 8 as they are similar in size.

Sully and her new baby girl are in good health, according to the zoo.

A DNA test will be done later to determine the father of the newborn gorilla.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
Zachary Stark, 25 of Qulin, Mo., is accused of robbing the Southern Bank in Qulin on Thursday...
Police identify suspect accused of robbing bank in Qulin, Mo.
Two 17-year-olds were rushed to hospitals after a crash in New Madrid County on Thursday...
Two teen injured in New Madrid County crash
Paducah police say a search of the vehicle revealed numerous used needles in the front...
3 people facing multiple charges after police find them asleep in stolen car

Latest News

Flooding has caused some roadways to become impassable in the Heartland.
Roads flooded, damaged by flooding in the Heartland
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street
Generic police lights
Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water