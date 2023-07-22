Two injured in Stoddard County car accident

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men have been taken to the hospital following a one vehicle accident north of Dexter.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, around 1:20 p.m. on July 22, troopers responded to an accident on Route AD, one mile north of Dexter.

The accident occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected. When it returned to the roadway, the vehicle overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, 71-year-old Ralph Buchanan, and the passenger, 36-year-old Dorian Harris, were both injured in the accident. According to the crash report, they were not wearing any safety devices.

Buchanan and Harris were both transported to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries.

