Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance to hold public Lughnasadh harvest celebration

GIANT CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance will be holding the first of three harvest celebration next weekend for Lughnasadh.

Lughnasadh will be held on Sunday, July 31. The public ritual begins at noon at Shelter 4 at Giant City State Park and all are welcome.

The gathering starts at noon with the ritual starting around 2:00 p.m. After the ritual, there will be a potluck.

Those attending the event are invited to bring seasonal harvest items. They can be from a farmer’s market, a local grocery store, or even your own personal garden.

For the voluntary potluck, designated food items are split off based on your sign. Water signs, which includes Scorpio, Pisces, and Cancer, are invited to bring side dishes/veggies; Earth signs, which includes Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, are invited to bring a main dish; Air signs, which includes Libra, Aquarius, and Gemini, are invited to bring drinks; and Fire signs, which includes Sagittarius, Aries, and Leo, are invited to bring desserts.

SIPA rituals are free and open to the public, and well-behaved pets are welcome. Ample free parking is available at Shelter 4.

For more information about the event, you contact SIPA Founder Tara Nelsen at 618-924-0263 or through Facebook Messenger, or Andi Darnell on the SIPA Facebook page, and through Messenger.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.