First Alert: Sunny, fairly dry weekend weather

(KFVS) - After some active weather this past week, our weekend is looking fairly dry and sunny.

Highs for today will be in the low 80s, more on the cooler side. The sun will be hanging out most of the day, with clear skies and dry conditions.

In our northern counties, there is a slight chance of some pop-up showers around 5:30 p.m. By nightfall, dry, clear conditions will return to those areas.

For your Sunday morning, there is a 20 percent chance of rain in our northwestern counties. However, as this weather moves through those counties, it will quickly dissipate, leaving us dry and clear again around noon.

For the rest of the day, expect sunny, dry conditions. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s.

