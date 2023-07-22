Heartland Votes

First Alert: Sunny, fairly dry weekend weather

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 7/22
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - After some active weather this past week, our weekend is looking fairly dry and sunny.

Highs for today will be in the low 80s, more on the cooler side. The sun will be hanging out most of the day, with clear skies and dry conditions.

In our northern counties, there is a slight chance of some pop-up showers around 5:30 p.m. By nightfall, dry, clear conditions will return to those areas.

For your Sunday morning, there is a 20 percent chance of rain in our northwestern counties. However, as this weather moves through those counties, it will quickly dissipate, leaving us dry and clear again around noon.

For the rest of the day, expect sunny, dry conditions. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
Zachary Stark, 25 of Qulin, Mo., is accused of robbing the Southern Bank in Qulin on Thursday...
Police identify suspect accused of robbing bank in Qulin, Mo.
Two 17-year-olds were rushed to hospitals after a crash in New Madrid County on Thursday...
Two teen injured in New Madrid County crash
Paducah police say a search of the vehicle revealed numerous used needles in the front...
3 people facing multiple charges after police find them asleep in stolen car

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Finally some sunshine for your weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Calm conditions expected through the weekend
A beautiful view of a dam at Spring River in Hardy, Ark. The river is spring-fed from Mammoth...
First Alert: Mild weekend, pop-up showers possible Sunday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook