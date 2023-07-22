Heartland Votes

Fatal motorcycle accident in Bollinger County

Generic photo of motorcycle accident with police car in background.
The motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 51 when it ran off the left side of the road and overturned.(Marresa Burke)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ZALMA, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident four miles north of Zalma.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident occurred around 11:06 a.m. on July 22. The motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 51 when it ran off the left side of the road.

The bike overturned and ejected the driver, who was identified as 78-year-old Harold Walker of Dexter, Mo.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene by Bollinger County Assistant Coroner Lee Gilliam around 12:13 p.m.

