Dry evening, light overnight showers

By Madeline Parker
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Happy Saturday Heartland! It’s been a partly cloudy day, but still seeing plenty of sunshine. Humidity is a little lower, so it doesn’t feel as muggy, and tonight temperatures will drop down to the low 60s. There is a small chance for some overnight showers in southeast Missouri, but should be dry by morning. Sunday afternoon has chances for isolated showers in the afternoon, but drier conditions by the evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the high 80s, low 90s.

The beginning of the work week sees temperatures get back into the low 90s, where they are expected to stay for a while. There are some chances of rain throughout the week, but none are significant.

