Corps of Engineers to host open house onboard MV Mississippi in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, will host an open house opportunity for the public to tour the Motor Vessel Mississippi next month in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

MV Mississippi is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ largest diesel towboat operating on the Mississippi River. The towboat is 241 feet long, 58 feet wide and has three diesel engines providing 6,300 horsepower, according to a release from the Corps of Engineers.

Additionally, the towboat can accommodate 152 persons on board to include 117 passengers and 35 crew. It houses 43 staterooms allowing 86 overnight passengers and crew, as well as a dining room that seats 90 people and a conference room that seats 117 people.

The vessel serves as a working towboat 90 percent of the time, with a primary mission to move barges in support of bank stabilization work on the lower Mississippi River.

A public open house will take place on Saturday, August 5 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. along the riverfront in Cape Girardeau.

The vessel will be in the region as part of the Mississippi River Commission’s Low Water Inspection trip. The open house will provide information about the importance of the Mississippi River System and the diversity of uses and users along the waterway, according to the release.

There will also be a second open house held on Tuesday, August 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton, Illinois.

For additional information visit http://www.mvd.usace.army.mil.

