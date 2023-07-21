Two juveniles injured following New Madrid County crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Two juveniles have been sent to the hospital after a vehicle accident that happened today just north of New Madrid.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened around 3:25 p.m. on July 20. The crash was on Route P and Route V, two miles north of New Madrid.

One vehicle, a 1963 Dodge Dart was going southbound when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. They then struck another vehicle in the drivers side, a 2005 Ford Freestyle.

Two occupants of the Dodge Dart, both juveniles, were injured in the accident. One was transported by EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, and the other was transported by air evac to Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Both are being treated for moderate injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.