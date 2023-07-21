Heartland Votes

Suspect taken into custody after bank robbery in Qulin, Mo.

Authorities say the man you see walking in this video is the suspect in a bank robbery in Quilin. It happened this morning at the Southern Bank
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QULIN, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies have taken a suspect into custody after a bank robbery on Thursday morning, July 20.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department took a suspect into custody around 9:20 p.m. without incident.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a teller at Southern Bank in Qulin was robbed at gunpoint around 9:10 a.m. by a man wearing a ski mask.

He said the suspect got away with an unknown about of cash. He reportedly ran off northeast of the bank.

The suspect was described as a white man with a slender build.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed but the Sheriff’s Department is requesting formal charges for first degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says this is video of the suspect approaching the bank from down the road, about a quarter-mile away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

