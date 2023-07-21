Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra to perform benefit concert

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra will be performing a benefit concert in August for the SEMO Marching Band.

The Orchestra will be hosting a night of live jazz music in the Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus on August 4 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will benefit SEMO’s Marching Band as they are raising funds to perform in Indianapolis for the Bands of America Super Regional.

The SEMO Marching Band will be performing for thousands of spectators in the Lucas Oil Stadium, home to the Indianapolis Colts. Along with the SEMO Marching Band, high school marching bands from across to United States travel to Indianapolis to compete.

SEMO is one of only two university bands invited to perform. Dr. Jim Daughters, the Director of Bands at SEMO, said it’s quite an honor to receive the invite.

“For us, this is a tremendous honor and the college band equivalent of winning a championship,” Dr. Daughters said. “The history of the SEMO Marching Band is deep and many of you will remember the band performing at Super Bowl V. This is our Super Bowl, and our students are incredibly excited. We can’t wait to represent Southeast Missouri on a national stage.”

To assist in funding the October trip, the Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra volunteered to kick-off fundraising efforts. Dr. Brooke DeArmand, an 18-year veteran of the SMRJO, said this opportunity to perform and help the Marching Band was great for them.

“The members of the SMRJO were hoping to add a concert in Cape Girardeau to our schedule this season, so when this opportunity was presented to us, we enthusiastically agreed to help out,” Dr. DeArmand said. “Many of our members are alumni of the Southeast Department of Music and marching band, so we are very excited to be helping the marching band out while having the opportunity to perform a wide variety of music in a great performance space.”

Tickets for the concert can be purchased online at the River Campus events page, or by contacting the Box Office at 573-651-2265. Tickets are also available at the door. Price of general admission is $15, $12 for students, children, and senior citizens

