Heartland Votes

Senate Appropriations Committee advances spending bills with Illinois priorities

U.S Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, along with U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, worked to secure...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JOLIET, Ill. (KFVS) - Some Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, and Related Agencies in the Heartland will be getting some extra funding.

U.S Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced that the Senate Appropriations Committee advanced three Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations bills. They will be for Energy and Water Development; State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs; and Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.

According to a release from the United States Senate, Durbin and Duckworth worked to secure various priorities for Illinois in these appropriations bills, both through Congressionally Directed Spending requests and through the programmatic appropriations process.

The funding bills include the following Illinois priorities secured by Congressionally Directed Spending requests:

  • Southwest Connector, Murphysboro: $3M to the City of Murphysboro to advance the Southwest Connector Project, which will build a 60-mile, four-lane rural expressway providing access from Southern Illinois to St. Louis, connecting Columbia, Waterloo, Red Bud, Sparta, Pinckneyville, Murphysboro, and Carbondale.
  • Airport Improvements, Murphysboro: $2.1M to the Southern Illinois Airport Authority for the construction of additional parking for airline-size aircraft for maintenance, repair and overhaul work.
  • Bus Shelter Weatherization, Marion: $265,000 to the Illinois Department of Transportation to fund developments to weatherize and protect bus shelters and utilize solar power to provide interior lighting at 8 new bus shelters in Marion, Ill.

