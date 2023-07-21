Heartland Votes

Rainfall in Graves County on Wednesday likely breaks state record

Heavy rains Wednesday morning, July 19 flooded 9th Street in Mayfield.
Heavy rains Wednesday morning, July 19 flooded 9th Street in Mayfield.(Source: Madison Stephens)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Historic rainfall in Graves County and surrounding areas in western Kentucky on Wednesday, July 19 is impacting many.

Massive flash flooding inundated homes, businesses and roadways in a short amount of time.

Before the rain stopped on Wednesday, the rainfall record was likely broken in Kentucky.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, if verified, a new 24 hour rainfall record for the entire state of Kentucky was broken in Graves County on Wednesday.

NWS reports 11.28 inches of rain fell 6 miles southwest of Mayfield from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The old 24 hour record of 10.48 inches was set on March 1, 1997 in Louisville.

Rainfall amounts were close to historic in Paducah on Wednesday.

According to NWS, the second highest daily rainfall on record was set with 6.90 inches of rain.

NWS reports the all-time record is 7.49 inches set on September 5, 1985 from the remnants of Hurricane Elena.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency because of widespread flooding, and significant damage in Mayfield, as well as in and around western Kentucky.

Five counties have declared state of emergencies: Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, Lee and Fulton.

In addition, five cities have declared emergencies: Arlington, Bardwell, Clinton, Cumberland and Mayfield.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs sent us surveillance video showing the suspect approaching the...
Suspect taken into custody in connection with bank robbery in Qulin, Mo.
FILE — In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma

Latest News

The Missouri Eclipse Task Force is gearing up for the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse this...
Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo kicks off July 21
Flooding has caused some roadways to become impassable in the Heartland.
Roads flooded, damaged by flooding in the Heartland
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Suspect wanted in connection with Qulin bank robbery arrested
Suspect wanted in connection with Qulin bank robbery arrested