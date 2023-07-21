Paducah woman arrested after using another woman’s identity to obtain employment at firm

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman was arrested at her home on Wednesday, July 19 after she used another woman’s identity to obtain employment at a local law firm.

On June 14, 35-year-old Antoinette Weston presented a Kentucky operator’s license with her picture, but with another woman’s personal information, when she applied for a job at a local law firm. After her employment began, the employer noticed two checks had been cashed at a local bank fraudulently.

The investigation revealed Weston and a man cashed the two checks. The woman whose identity was used to gain employment said she does not know Weston and has no ties to the Paducah area.

Weston was arrested Wednesday and lodged into the McCracken County Regional Jail. She was arrested on the following charges:

1st Degree Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument

Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent

Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $1,000

The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.