New "Barbie" movie inspiring people to cash in on vintage dolls

Toy collectors said that the excitement around “Barbie” has people wondering if their old dolls are worth any money.
New 'Barbie' inspiring people to cash in on vintage dolls
(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people have held on to Barbie dolls over the years in its original packaging, all with the hope that the doll might be worth money someday. With the release of the highly anticipated “Barbie,” people are starting to cash in.

“It’s really hiked the popularity of Barbies. That was already there, but it gets people more interested,” said Greg Mason, vintage toy picker.

Mason said he received more calls with people interested in buying and selling dolls with the hype around the movie. He warned that the Barbies that people think are the most valuable, like the annual Holiday Barbies, are not.

“They made more and more each year where to the point they were just sitting on the shelf at Christmas time because they made so many of them,” he said.

Mason said the case is the same for Barbies from the 1990s and early 2000s. The high popularity led to mass production, meaning too many to be valuable.

Mason said the best chance to make money is with older dolls from the 1960s or early 1970s. He said they are valuable because there are few people that kept them in their original packaging.

