Murray Police Department announces department reorganization

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department has announced that a massive reorganization has went into effect.

Put into effect as of July 21, the new organizational structure is said to maximize operational efficiency with current staffing numbers. The MPD now consists of three divisions: Patrol, Support Services, and Community Services.

The Patrol Division is divided into four squads, each under the supervision of a sergeant. Patrol squads work 12-hour shifts, with some officers working 10-hour shifts to maximize patrol coverage during peak call hours.

This schedule allows personnel working 12-hour shifts to have every other weekend off, while those working 10-hour shifts have three days off a week. This schedule also maximizes patrol coverage by more officers on duty, increasing services for the City of Murray.

The Support Services Division consists of the Criminal Investigation Unit and the Telecommunications Unit. The CIU conducts investigations into serious crimes and is supervised by a Detective Sergeant. This unit is also responsible for managing all evidence and found property collected by the MPD.

The Telecommunications Unit is responsible for answering emergency and non-emergency calls and dispatching Police, Fire, and EMS. This unit also serves as the after-hours point of contact for the City of Murray’s Gas and Water Departments.

The Community Services Division is responsible for Public Affairs, Crime Prevention, School Resources Officers, Alcoholic Beverage Control, Records, and Training. This division also manages the MPD’s grant applications and management and coordinates community outreach initiatives such as the Citizen’s Police Academy and Coffee with a Cop.

