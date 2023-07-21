Heartland Votes

Mayfield church destroyed by tornado in Dec. 2021 now facing aftermath of flood

East Broadway in Mayfield, Ky. was covered with flood water. This was just west of the Highway 121 intersection.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Colin Baillie and Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky congregation is dealing with its second natural disaster in about two years.

Grace Life Church in Mayfield was formed in 2020. They almost immediately had to conduct services outside due to the pandemic.

In 2021, an EF4 tornado devastated the town of Mayfield. Church organizers say their building was demolished, so they bought an old car dealership and remodeled it.

They had their first service in the newly remodeled building on February 19.

Cut to Tuesday, July 19 when historic flash flooding struck western Kentucky, including Mayfield.

Church organizers say their building was left standing in water.

Anyone interested in helping Grace Life Church with recovery efforts is asked to call them at 270-243-4396 or email them at info@mygracelife.church.

Hear from members of the church tonight on Heartland News at 6.

