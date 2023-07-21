Jackson Fire and Rescue receives grant worth more than $3K
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fire and rescue department recently received a $3,123 fire prevention grant.
According to a release from Jackson Fire and Rescue, the award from FM Global will be used to help educate the community on fire prevention to reduce the number of fires.
