Heartland Votes

Jackson Fire and Rescue receives grant worth more than $3K

Jackson Fire and Rescue recently received a $3,123 fire prevention grant.
Jackson Fire and Rescue recently received a $3,123 fire prevention grant.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fire and rescue department recently received a $3,123 fire prevention grant.

According to a release from Jackson Fire and Rescue, the award from FM Global will be used to help educate the community on fire prevention to reduce the number of fires.

You can learn more about FM Global’s fire prevention grant program here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
Zachary Stark, 25 of Qulin, Mo., is accused of robbing the Southern Bank in Qulin on Thursday...
Police identify suspect accused of robbing bank in Qulin, Mo.
FILE — In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion

Latest News

A manhunt is underway for 36-year-old Nathan Williams. KSP said Williams is an inmate who...
KSP searching for escaped inmate in Graves County
The Little Resource Center offers supplies and resources needed for early parenting and...
Carbondale family resource center announces opening date
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects