First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Our weather will be a bit nicer (and quite a bit less humid) for the next few days behind a weak cold front. Not completely dry, however, as a weak system moving in from the west will bring clouds a few rain showers this afternoon, and a few thunderstorms may be possible by Sunday afternoon. Otherwise it will be a bit cooler and noticeably less humid, as lower dew point air blows in from the north. Saturday in particular will be nicer with highs of about 85 to 90, but dew points at or below 60 over most of the area.

As we get into next week the upper flow will go from northwest to westerly again, which will allow for hotter and more humid conditions again. It looks like afternoon highs for most of the week will be about 90 to 95, with dew points back above 70. Not record heat, but typical steamy late July weather. Slight storms chances look likely here and there, with the first as early as Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.